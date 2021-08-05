12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares rose 19.84% to $42.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 395.8K, accounting for 55.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 11.14% to $7.38. The company’s market cap stands at $174.1 million.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock rose 10.68% to $371.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 170.9K, accounting for 11.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares moved upwards by 8.63% to $10.94. At the close, GoPro’s trading volume reached 769.5K shares. This is 25.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock rose 4.95% to $17.8. The company’s market cap stands at $856.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares increased by 4.11% to $38.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
Losers
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock fell 8.14% to $116.58 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 87.4K shares, which is 11.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock decreased by 4.82% to $153.9. Expedia Group’s trading volume hit 390.5K shares by close, accounting for 17.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares decreased by 4.04% to $6.18. The company’s market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares decreased by 3.51% to $1.1. The company’s market cap stands at $110.0 million.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock decreased by 3.16% to $3.38. The company’s market cap stands at $53.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock declined by 3.08% to $1.26. The company’s market cap stands at $70.1 million.
