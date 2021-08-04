fbpx

QQQ
-0.04
366.85
-0.01%
DIA
-1.17
352.26
-0.33%
SPY
-0.94
442.09
-0.21%

Why Match Group's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
August 4, 2021 9:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are trading lower by 3.8% at $152.51 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

Match Group reported quarterly earnings of 46 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. 

Match Group also reported quarterly sales of $707.76 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $689.33 million.

In a letter to shareholders Match Group stated: "POF Live! and Swipe Apps are on track to contribute at least $50M of revenue in 2021. Hinge grew revenue close to 150% in the second quarter and remains on track to more than double revenue in 2021."

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020.

Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

Match Group has a 52-week high of $174.68 and a 52-week low of $100.25.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Match Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected sales results and issued sales guidance above estimates. read more

14 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Or Match Group?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares jumped 64.9% to $7.75 after the company reported an order for 200,000 sugarBEAT sensors. read more