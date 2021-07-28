12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) shares increased by 5.45% to $101.05 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares increased by 4.81% to $43.5. Red Rock Resorts’s trading volume hit 86.4K shares by close, accounting for 10.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock increased by 2.95% to $14.27. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.2 million shares, which is 7.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock rose 2.44% to $23.45. The company’s market cap stands at $786.8 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock rose 2.43% to $9.66. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock increased by 2.39% to $2.57. The company’s market cap stands at $11.5 million.
Losers
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock declined by 5.93% to $12.85 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 58.3K shares come close, making up 16.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 5.78% to $4.73. The company’s market cap stands at $125.1 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock declined by 3.63% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock fell 2.03% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock fell 1.89% to $13.5. At the close, Designer Brands’s trading volume reached 67.2K shares. This is 5.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $983.7 million.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares declined by 1.69% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.7 million.
