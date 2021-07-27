12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $5.88 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2 million shares, which is 14.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $21.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 972.0K shares, which is 41.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares increased by 4.36% to $13.38. The company’s market cap stands at $85.5 million.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) stock rose 3.65% to $58.99. This security traded at a volume of 134.7K shares come close, making up 10.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock rose 3.47% to $2.98. This security traded at a volume of 480.3K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $761.6 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $2.26. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.6 million shares, which is 15.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
Losers
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock decreased by 6.39% to $51.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Cheesecake Factory’s trading volume reached 311.4K shares. This is 28.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares decreased by 6.3% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.0K, accounting for 46.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $119.0 million.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares fell 3.81% to $121.23. At the close, Starbucks’s trading volume reached 450.4K shares. This is 8.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock decreased by 2.09% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock fell 1.48% to $0.62. The company’s market cap stands at $79.6 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock declined by 1.36% to $2.19. The company’s market cap stands at $12.1 million.
