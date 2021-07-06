fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.08
358.57
+ 0.02%
DIA
-3.08
351.02
-0.89%
SPY
-2.36
436.08
-0.54%
TLT
+ 1.11
143.93
+ 0.77%
GLD
+ 0.64
166.66
+ 0.38%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 6, 2021 1:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $3.53 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 13.6K, which is 1.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares rose 1.51% to $117.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.4K shares, making up 24.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock rose 1.32% to $172.5. Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 35.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 1.12% to $128.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 57.6K, which is 23.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares increased by 0.91% to $4.43. As of 12:40 EST, Atlantic American’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.1K, which is 12.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $90.4 million.
  • Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares rose 0.85% to $27.7. As of 12:40 EST, Global Indemnity Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K, which is 19.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.6 million.

Losers

  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares decreased by 5.26% to $25.97 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.0K shares, making up 20.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.3 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock declined by 4.75% to $10.54. The current volume of 398.1K shares is 102.25% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $572.8 million.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock declined by 4.58% to $61.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 862.2K shares, making up 68.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.
  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) stock fell 4.54% to $16.62. Trading volume for State Auto Financial’s stock is 8.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.7 million.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock fell 4.26% to $43.46. Brighthouse Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 321.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares fell 4.05% to $9.02. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 8.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.7 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $99.53 during Monday's read more

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more