Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights
June 17, 2021 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock moved upwards by 3.27% to $98.73 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 866.9K shares is 37.18% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock increased by 2.64% to $78.45. The current volume of 40.9K shares is 18.76% of Palomar Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 2.35% to $115.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 104.6K shares, making up 48.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 2.01% to $8.62. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7K, which is 16.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares rose 1.41% to $101.06. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 123.1K, which is 34.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares increased by 1.34% to $28.54. As of 12:40 EST, Global Indemnity Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0K, which is 50.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $411.7 million.

Losers

  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares declined by 6.09% to $28.58 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Unum's stock is trading at a volume of 953.3K, which is 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares fell 5.89% to $59.96. Trading volume for MetLife's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 78.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 billion.
  • CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) shares fell 5.16% to $23.48. As of 12:40 EST, CNO Finl Group's stock is trading at a volume of 439.3K, which is 45.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock declined by 5.05% to $44.94. Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 511.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock decreased by 4.48% to $100.45. Trading volume for Prudential Financial's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 billion.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares fell 4.45% to $8.6. Vericity's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.6 million.

See also: The Best Low Income Health Insurance

