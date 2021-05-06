12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock rose 9.31% to $53.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. Groupon’s trading volume hit 144.8K shares by close, accounting for 11.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock rose 8.12% to $56.01. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 109.9K shares, which is 10.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares increased by 7.27% to $11.2. GoPro’s trading volume hit 101.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock moved upwards by 5.56% to $174.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 226.6K, accounting for 7.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares moved upwards by 2.99% to $155.23. At the close, Fox Factory Holding’s trading volume reached 11.7K shares. This is 4.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares increased by 2.4% to $21.73. Funko’s trading volume hit 9.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares fell 9.52% to $95.78 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 170.4K shares, which is 26.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 7.41% to $2.25. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 113.7K shares, which is 3.94 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $259.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares decreased by 6.92% to $2.96. This security traded at a volume of 22.4K shares come close, making up 2.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares declined by 4.03% to $80.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 11.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock fell 3.17% to $3.18. At the close, Charles & Colvard’s trading volume reached 15.9K shares. This is 2.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $92.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock declined by 2.99% to $256.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 84.1K shares, which is 6.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
