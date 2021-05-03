12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock increased by 34.54% to $6.66 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 30.4 million, accounting for 4990.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.7 million.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock increased by 26.55% to $10.15. This security traded at a volume of 6.6 million shares come close, making up 32.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares rose 8.97% to $2.1. This security traded at a volume of 12.5K shares come close, making up 3.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares rose 8.3% to $9.91. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 40.0K shares, which is 13.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) shares rose 5.66% to $2.8. This security traded at a volume of 6.5K shares come close, making up 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock rose 4.84% to $6.06. This security traded at a volume of 59.0K shares come close, making up 4.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
Losers
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares fell 8.0% to $9.78 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, SmileDirectClub's trading volume reached 303.3K shares. This is 5.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock declined by 7.53% to $14.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 4.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) stock fell 7.05% to $135.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.0K shares, which is 1.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock fell 6.37% to $1.47. At the close, SCWorx's trading volume reached 22.8K shares. This is 2.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 6.26% to $3.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 259.3K shares, which is 27.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell 5.67% to $1.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
