eVTOL company Archer Aviation ACHR is one of several in the sector that has seen its stock price soar with support from the current White House administration.

Archer Aviation founder and CEO Adam Goldstein tells Benzinga why the White House’s support is so important for the sector.

White House Support: Goldstein highlighted a recent executive order from President Donald Trump that emphasizes drones and eVTOLs, or electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

"This administration has had a big focus on rebuilding and modernizing air traffic control to make aviation not just safe but able to continue to grow and help move the economy along," Goldstein told Benzinga.

Goldstein said there has been bipartisan support for America to maintain its leadership in aviation, but the new White House administration accelerated that thinking.

The Archer Aviation CEO said there's evidence of the push to secure global aviation leadership in the One Big Beautiful Bill, with the White House putting their money where their mouth is.

"You've seen repeated steps by the administration to push the industry forward."

Read Also: Archer Aviation Reports Smaller-Than-Expected Loss In Q1, Company Says UAE Launch Remains ‘On Track’ For 2025, Shares Surge

Defense Sector Primed for Growth: Along with the commercialization of passenger aircraft, Archer is also pushing forward plans in the defense sector.

Goldstein said there is a big focus on the defense side with the industry modernizing for modern-day conflicts.

"The defense opportunity I think may end up being larger than the civil opportunity in the first 10 years," Goldstein told Benzinga.

Goldstein said recent conflicts have shown that autonomous vehicles could be necessary to win. While many have seen small vehicles launched, Goldstein said big vehicles are coming.

The Archer Aviation CEO stated that defense vehicles in the eVTOL sector could play a key role in Western military strategies.

ACHR Price Action: Archer stock trades at $10.12 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $2.82 to $13.92. Archer stock is up 6.1% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy of Archer Aviation.