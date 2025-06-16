Archer Aviation Stock Rises On Deal To Deploy Midnight Aircraft In Indonesia

Shares of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company Archer Aviation Inc ACHR are trading higher. The company on Monday announced a deal to launch its Midnight aircraft in Indonesia.

What Happened: Archer and PT. Industri Ketahanan Nasional (IKN) signed an agreement to deploy a fleet of Midnight aircraft in Indonesia under the company’s launch edition program.

The agreement includes the planned purchase of up to 50 Midnight aircraft, valued at up to $250 million. In addition to launching the vehicles for air taxi services, the companies plan to explore other use cases centered around commercial and military logistics and environmental surveillance.

“The level of demand for our ‘Launch Edition’ program continues to grow. Indonesia represents a tremendous opportunity for our Midnight aircraft both in the near and long-term, with thousands of islands, a booming tourism sector and the development of a new capital city, Ibu Kota Nusantara,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer.

PT. IKN is an Indonesian company focused on advancing national initiatives through government partnerships. The agreement makes Indonesia the third country Archer is planning to launch its Midnight aircraft in after announcing prior deals in the UAE and Ethiopia.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller maintained Archer with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $13.50 to $13 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

ACHR Price Action: Archer Aviation has a 52-week high of $13.92 and a 52-week low of $2.82, according to Benzinga Pro. Archer shares were up 4.2% at $10.41 at the time of publication Monday.

