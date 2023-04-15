Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

All three major indexes finished the week higher. The Dow experienced its fourth consecutive week of gains, increasing by 1.2%. Concurrently, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq achieved their fourth positive week in the last five weeks. The broad-market index saw a weekly increase of 0.79%, while the Nasdaq was up by 0.29% for the week.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department announced that the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 5% in March, a decrease from the 6% increase in February and below the anticipated 5.2% gain predicted by economists. Core CPI inflation, which excludes the more unstable food and energy prices, remained in line with economist estimates at 5.6% for March.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

"Warren Buffett Explains Why Apple Stock Is An Extraordinary Investment," by Adam Eckert, details the reason billionaire Warren Buffett has made Apple Inc AAPL 43.5% of the Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio.

In "Seeking Risk-Free Investments? Look Beyond Gold, Dollar To These Stocks, Says Analyst," Shanthi Rexaline details why an analyst believes Meta Platforms Inc META, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Amazon Inc AMZN and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG have become the "new safety trade."

"Here's How Long Before Bitcoin Reaches New Highs, According To The Man Who Nearly Called The Bottom," by Adam Eckert, reveals Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC: BRPHF) CEO Mike Novogratz's prediction on how soon Bitcoin BTC/USD will return to its all-time high.

The Bears

"Piper Sandler Downgrades Rivian Automotive, Cuts Price Target By 76%: 'Frugality Matters More Than Ambition,'" by Wayne Duggan, details the reason a Piper Sandler analyst downgraded Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN from "Overweight" to "Neutral" and cut his price target on the stock.

In "Did Jim Cramer Just Jinx Boeing With His 'Really Incredible' Comment?" Shanthi Rexaline writes that CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer may have jinxed Boeing Co BA by describing the company as "really incredible."

"If The S&P 500 Falls, These 5 High-Beta US Stocks Will Likely Underperform," by Piero Cingari, looks at the five highest beta stocks relative to the S&P 500 index, including NVIDIA Corp NVDA and Shopify Inc SHOP, that may decline more than the S&P 500 if the market turns back down.

