CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer is notorious for his calls that invariably go wrong, so much so that an Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF SJM has recently been launched to capitalize on his bets that go awry.

What Happened: Cramer was at it again late Thursday when he tweeted about aerospace giant Boeing Co. BA. "Boeing's really incredible," he said.

Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing said Thursday that production issues will impact deliveries of a significant number of 737 Max jets, multiple media reports said, citing the company.

Boeing's supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR has used a non-standard process while installing two fittings in the fuselage of certain models of narrow-body jets, potentially making them non-compliant with specifications outlined by the Federation Aviation Administration.

The issue will reportedly affect a significant number of undelivered Max planes, both in production and in storage. "We expect lower near-term 737 Max deliveries," the company reportedly said. The company has notified the FAA of the issue.

Boeing has had its fair share of problems with production in the past. The company paused deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners earlier this year to tackle a data analysis flow.

Shares of the company fell 5.19% to $202.50 in after-hours trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Spirit AeroSystems shares declined a steeper 11.80%.

Twitter Has Field Day: Cramer's tweet may have been in reaction to the negative news that weighed down on Boeing's shares. Twitterati, however, jumped at the opportunity and took potshots at the CNBC host.

"No, Jim, YOU are incredible," one said.

Another patted himself on the back for investing in Inverse Cramer ETF. "I got to say, your ability to pick awful companies literally never fails! So glad I’ve invested in the Inverse Cramer Tracker," he said.

Boeing reported that its first-quarter deliveries stood at 130 airplanes, up 27% year-over-year.

