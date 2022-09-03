Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories.

The markets were making a comeback heading into Friday, but then collapsed in the final four hours of trading this week to finish off a third straight week of losses. The S&P 500 fell by 2.73% this week, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by a more modest 1.31% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week 1.07% lower.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Labor Department announced that 315,000 were added in August, lower than the 318,000 expected by economist. Unemployment was up by two-tenths of a percent to 3.7% in August. Investors are now looking ahead to the August CPI number, which will be announced on Sept. 13, to gauge further Fed action on interest rates.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Disney Seeks To Pull Off An Amazon With 'Prime-Like' Bundle Service: WSJ," by Shanthi Rexaline, highlights a reported plan by The Walt Disney Company DIS to launch a membership program, which could be similar to Amazon.com Inc’s AMZN Prime service.

"Is Uber Stock A 'Screaming' Buy? Why Josh Brown Believes The Bottom Is In," by Adam Eckert, explains why Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown thinks Uber Technologies Inc UBER stock has found its footing.

In "Apple Said To Be Zeroing In On This Word For AR/VR Products," Shanthi Rexaline writes about a new trademark filing by Apple Inc AAPL which may be foreshadowing plans for an Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality headset.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Where To Watch For The Bounce On Apple As The Stock Approaches Critical Zone

Sam Bankman-Fried Welcomes Comparisons To J.P. Morgan For Crypto Bailouts: 'I Thought Was The Right Thing For The Industry'

Largest Ethereum Mining Pool Launches New ETH Staking Ahead Of Merge

The Bears

"Snap Reportedly Plans To Lay Off 20% Of Workforce Just Weeks After CEO Closed Deal For $120M Mansion," by Aaron Bry, looks at this week's announced plans by Snap Inc SNAP, the parent company of the social media app Snapchat, to lay off around 20% of its workforce.

"'Hold Netflix Accountable': 'Inventing Anna' Series Prompts Defamation Lawsuit From Anna Delvey's Ex-Friend," by AJ Fabino, explains why Netflix Inc NFLX is facing a defamation lawsuit over its popular drama miniseries "Inventing Anna."

"Did General Motors CEO Mary Barra Tap The Brakes On Plan To Pass Tesla In EVs By 2025?" by Adam Eckert, outlines comments made by General Motors Company GM CEO Mary Barra which made observers question her goal to pass Tesla in EVs by 2025.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Google Rejects Donald Trump: Why Truth Social Is Not Approved For Google Play Store

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say..

Apple's Bet On This Chinese Company Cost It $800M, But There's A Lesson To Learn, Gene Munster Says

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.