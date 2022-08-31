Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?

A recent 3-for-1 stock split was executed by the leading EV manufacturer run by Elon Musk, making its shares more appealing to retail investors.

Tesla continues to be a closely-followed stock, as the company aims to create 2 million EVs in 2022.

The company has developed four EV models that are now in production under Musk's direction, as well as expanded its revenue stream to include energy goods and the installation of solar panels.

In August 2020, when Tesla split its stock for the first time, shares increased by an astounding 81% between the split announcement and the split date.

Tesla stock rose about 5% between the newest split announcement, and the split date.

Perhaps this is due to the fact that investors have long anticipated this most recent split: It has been discussed since March, and it was given formal status in August.

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Yes, I will be buying Tesla shares in 2022 following the split: 42.8%

No, I will not be buying Tesla shares in 2022 following the split: 57.2%

Post split, shares have fallen more than 7%.

30 Wall Street analysts have provided 12-month price estimates for Tesla in the previous three months; the average price target is $314.58, with a high forecast of $526.61 and a low forecast of $126.65.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in August 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 800 adults.