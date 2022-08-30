Apple, Inc AAPL was trading about 1.5% lower on Tuesday after a bearish day on Monday saw the stock gap down 1.5% and close the trading session flat.

The tech-giant is battling with the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which is a bellwether indicator used by technical analysts to determine whether a security is trading in a bull or bear market.

During the latest short-lived bull cycle in the S&P 500, which took place between July 14 and Aug. 16, Apple was one of only three stocks in the S&P 500’s top 10 holdings to trade above the 200-day SMA. The exceptions were Tesla, Inc TSLA, which regained the area briefly, and United Health Group, Inc UNH, which crossed above the indicator on June 21.

A loss of the 200-day SMA may spook bullish Apple traders, although those looking to enter into a position may prefer to see the lower gap close completely.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Apple Chart: Apple opened slightly higher on Tuesday, but immediately ran into a group of sellers, who knocked the stock down below Monday’s low-of-day. The trading action has caused Apple to break bearishly from an initial inside bar, which leaned bearish because the stock was trading lower before forming the pattern.

The lower gap exists between $157.64 and $159.50 and is about 90% likely to fill, Bullish traders usually prefer to not have gaps below, especially when the empty range is close by.

Apple is trading in a confirmed downtrend, with the most recent lower high formed on Friday at $171.05 and the most recent confirmed lower low printed at the $166.25 level on Aug. 24. If Apple bounces up on Tuesday to form a candlestick with a lower wick, the stock may trade higher on Wednesday, which will cause Tuesday’s low to be the next lower low within the pattern.

Just below the gap, the 50-day SMA is trending in an upwards direction. If Apple fills the gap and continues downwards, the 50-day SMA is likely to act as, at least, temporary support. Bullish traders can watch for a reversal candlestick, such as a doji or hammer candlestick, to form at the lower range of the gap or at the 50-day SMA to indicate the stock is about to bounce.

Apple has resistance above at $162.14 and $167.88 and support below at $157.26 and $153.92.

See Also: Apple (AAPL) – Will iPhone 14 Feature Satellite Connectivity? Analyst Says This Will Be The Determining Factor