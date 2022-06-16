Jim Cramer Says This Company Is A Great One

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS is a great company, with a great yield.

When asked about Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA, he said, "We are recommending and own Eli Lilly and Company LLY for the Investing Club."

Cramer said he believes Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA is going higher, but he is not recommending any Chinese stocks.

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Applied Materials Inc AMAT very, very much. "I think you’ve got a great buy there," he added.

Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT is the "kind of speculative stock that the Fed does not want you to win on, so let’s play with the Fed’s rules."

When asked about Planet Fitness Inc PLNT, he said, "I think the franchise is doing well. I don’t know, I think it’s an opportunity."

"This is really the time for AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN," Cramer said, adding that this is a great opportunity to buy the stock.

Cramer said Meta Platforms Inc META is the best metaverse stock in which to invest, adding the company is "going to be the winner."

When asked about SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI, he said, "If they’ve got the deposits, then they will do as well as the other banks that I’ve been saying, that if you have deposits, you’re going to do very well because the Fed is giving you basically free money."

Cramer said he likes Medical Properties Trust Inc MPW. "I think it’s a good situation," he added.

Check out our premarket coverage here .