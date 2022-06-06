On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT is a total spec.

When asked about Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Cramer said, "I’ve been recommending the oils, not the telecoms."

Cramer said he prefers Chevron Corporation CVX over Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.

When asked about Masimo Corporation MSI, he said Johnson & Johnson JNJ is a safer stock.

The "Mad Money" said he would never recommend Philip Morris International Inc. PM because cigarettes kill people.

When asked about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM, Cramer said he does not want to own a semiconductor capital equipment stock right now. However, he would buy Lam Research Corporation LRCX, in case he owns the semiconductor stock.

Cramer said Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR sells at 40 times earnings. “I’m not recommending stocks unless they have a reasonable multiple,” he added.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr