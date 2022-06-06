Amazon Stock Begins Trading On Split-Adjusted Basis: What Investors Need To Know

Don't worry! Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares aren't down 95% on Monday. The e-commerce giant has split its stock for the first time in more than 20 years.

What To Know: Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split in March. Shareholders of record on May 27 were eligible to receive 19 additional shares for every one share held on June 3. Amazon began trading on a split-adjusted basis today.

Stock splits don't actually change anything fundamental about the company enacting the split, yet a cheaper share price can make the stock more accessible to a larger number of investors.

In Amazon's case, it's possible the stock split could increase access for some of the company's everyday customers, as well as make the stock eligible for a potential Dow Jones inclusion.

Why It Matters: Amazon joins a growing group of popular tech companies to announce splits in recent years. Alphabet Inc GOOG announced a 20-for-1 split just a few weeks before Amazon. In 2020, Apple Inc AAPL put forth a 4-for-1 split and Tesla gave investors 4 additional shares for each one share held as part of a 5-for-1 split.

Both Apple and Tesla fared well after announcing stock splits. Amazon has traded lower since its split was announced and remains down more than 25% year-to-date.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon shares have traded higher by about 7% over the last week leading up to the split date.

The stock was trading at $124.45 on a split-adjusted basis at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.