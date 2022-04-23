Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Netflix, BlackRock, Roblox And A Company With Ties To Donald Trump

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

It was a third week of losses for the markets, as all three indexes continued to lose ground. The S&P 500 index dropped by 2.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.75% and the Nasdaq composite saw the most damage, coming down 3.8% on the week.

Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 dropped by 3.1%, as the 10-year Treasury yield was up by 8 basis points to 2.91%.

Investors are nervously awaiting big earnings reports, including Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Alphabet Inc GOOGL and Exxon Mobile Corp XOM, and monitoring how the market reacts to those reports.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Why This Analyst Thinks Tesla's Growth Can 'Shock Wall Street' For Several Years," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why an analyst at hedge fund Worm Capital believes Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is the best bet for long-term-focused investors.

In "Why This Analyst Names BlackRock, Victory Capital His Top Asset Manager Stock Picks," Wayne Duggan writes that a Bank of America analyst says there is limited opportunity at the moment among traditional asset manager stocks, but he recommends BlackRock, Inc. BLK and Victory Capital Holdings Inc VCTR as his top picks.

"Cathie Wood Trims Spotify And Buys Netflix-Fueled Dip In These 2 Stocks," by Rachit Vats, reports on Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management raising its exposure in Roblox Corp RBLX and Roku Inc ROKU.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

'If Elon Musk Wants To Buy Twitter, He Will': So Here's How To Trade It

India's Largest Public Company Is Charting All-Time Highs And Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Analyst See More Upside

6 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To Buy With 4% Yields: AT&T, IBM And More

The Bears

"Netflix Flashes Caution Light For Investors In These Stocks," by Adam Eckert, explains why Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link sees the earnings nightmare at Netflix Inc NFLX as a warning signs for another group of stocks.

"Trump SPAC Deal Will Never Get Approved By SEC, Short Seller Says: What Investors Should Know," by Chris Katje, looks at why a noted short seller has taken a short position in Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC which announced a SPAC merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, a company created by Donald Trump, in the fall of 2021.

In "Are Block Shares Overvalued? Here's What This Investor Found Upon Reassessment," Adam Eckert explains why Decatur Capital Management's Degas Wright decided to reassess the prospects of Block Inc SQ stock.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Largest US Pension Fund Trimmed Positions In Apple, Facebook, Google, Tesla In Q2 And Loaded Up Heavily On These 2 Stocks

Here's How China Ruined Alibaba's Ambitions Of Becoming China's Amazon

Microsoft Analyst Warns Ahead of Quarterly Earnings: 'There's Little Margin For Error'

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.