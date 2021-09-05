 Skip to main content

Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well".

What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. 

"Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Wood said.  

However, Wood's price tag for Tesla looks outrageous. Tesla is currently trading at $733 a share, and it would have to go up above 300% to reach that price target. 

Ark Invest believes that Tesla is going to deliver between 5 and 10 million vehicles as soon as 2025.

It also says Tesla will deliver a completely autonomous ride-hailing network, known as Tesla Network, that is going to bring in a lot of money with a high margin.

In an email to Tesla employee obtained by Electrek, Musk highlighted Ark's new $3,000 price target and added that he concurs with Ark's analysis. "If we execute really well, I agree with Ark Invest," Musk said.

A $3,000 share price would put Tesla's valuation at $3 trillion and make it the most valuable company in the world.

At present, the automaker is the most valuable automotive company globally at over $730 billion.

Why It Matters: Musk has often commented on Tesla's stock price. Last year when Tesla's stock was reaching a new high, Musk told his followers on Twitter, "Tesla stock price is too high...imo." 

A Tesla investor sued Elon Musk and the company board, saying the CEO's "erratic" tweets violate a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

His comment resulted in a more than $13 billion loss in Tesla's market value. 

Last month, Ark Invest shed less than half a percent of its position in Tesla as the shares of the electric vehicle company climbed. It sold a total of 8,100 shares, estimated to be worth about $5.76 million. 

Wood's firm holds large bets in Tesla, which it predicts will hit the $3,000 mark at the end of 2025

See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock

Photo: Courtsey of Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie WoodNews Sector ETFs Top Stories Markets ETFs General Best of Benzinga

