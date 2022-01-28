QQQ
-3.47
348.04
-1.01%
BTC/USD
+ 86.89
36896.23
+ 0.24%
DIA
+ 0.12
341.34
+ 0.04%
SPY
-2.00
435.38
-0.46%
TLT
+ 2.58
137.92
+ 1.84%
GLD
-2.14
171.93
-1.26%

Cathie Wood Buys $28M Shares In Tesla As Stock Crashes, Ending Months-Long Profit Booking Spree

byRachit Vats
January 27, 2022 8:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Buys $28M Shares In Tesla As Stock Crashes, Ending Months-Long Profit Booking Spree

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday raised its exposure in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on the dip, breaking its months-long profit-booking spree in the electric vehicle maker’s stock.

The popular money managing firm bought 33,482 shares — estimated to be worth $27.75 million based on the latest closing price— in Tesla.

Tesla stock closed 11.55% lower at $829.10 a share on Thursday. The stock is down 30.9% so far this year.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Not Currently Working On The $25,000 Compact Car — Here's Why

Ark Invest bought shares in Tesla via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) too owns shares in Tesla.

The three ETFs held 1.46 million shares — worth $1.37 billion — in Tesla, prior to Thursday’s trade. 

Tesla reported impressive fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday but investors were not impressed as the company said it is not working on a $25,000 electric car yet and said it does not plan to produce new model vehicles in this year.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $90M In Tesla And Loads Up On The Dip In This Tech Stock

Tesla CEO Elon Musk instead told investors it is more important to develop the humanoid robot than new models. 

Wood, a Tesla bull, had been selling shares in the Musk-led company’s stock since September when shares rose after a blockbuster deal with car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ). Tesla shares had joined the $1 trillion market club after shares went past the $1,000 mark. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Continues Sell-Spree In Netflix, Shedding $822K Worth Of Shares On Wednesday

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Tech Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Sells $34.5M In Twitter Amid Elon Musk's Criticism Of NFT Feature, Loads Up On The Dip In This Crypto Stock Instead

Cathie Wood Sells $34.5M In Twitter Amid Elon Musk's Criticism Of NFT Feature, Loads Up On The Dip In This Crypto Stock Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday sold more shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), further lowering its exposure in the microblogging site since the start of the year, in a sharp departure from a month ago when it had piled up over a million shares in read more
Why This Former Money Manager Thinks Hyper-Growth Stocks Are Positioned To Rally

Why This Former Money Manager Thinks Hyper-Growth Stocks Are Positioned To Rally

High-growth stocks have been facing selling pressure over the last few months amid rising Treasury yields and increasing inflation concerns.  Many think there is more downside ahead for some of the hyper-growth names, but former money manager Puru Saxena sees it playing out differently. read more
Tesla Loses Top Spot In Ark Next Generation Internet ETF To This Cryptocurrency Stock

Tesla Loses Top Spot In Ark Next Generation Internet ETF To This Cryptocurrency Stock

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management’s stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) slipped to the second rank for the first time in years in one of the three active exchange traded funds through which it owns shares in the Elon Musk-led company, data from read more
Benzinga Asks: Which ARK Fund Would You Rather Buy And Hold For 5 Years?

Benzinga Asks: Which ARK Fund Would You Rather Buy And Hold For 5 Years?

One of the best-known and well-covered ETF companies over the past five years has been ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood. With the funds falling over the past year and hitting new lows, Benzinga asked which fund would be favored to buy and hold. read more