Cathie Wood Continues Booking Profit In Tesla As Stock Shoots Up, Loads Up On These 2 Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), starting the new year with more profit booking in the electric vehicle stock as it jumped higher after reporting fourth-quarter delivery volumes that far surpassed expectations.

The popular asset management firm sold 39,262 shares — estimated to be worth $47 million — in Tesla.

The Elon Musk-led company’s stock soared 13.5% on Monday to close at $1,199.8 a share. The stock rose about 50% in 2021.

Wood’s firm has exposure in Tesla via three of its exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE:ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

The three ETFs held about 1.75 million shares worth $1.84 billion in Tesla, prior to Monday’s trade.

Tesla on Sunday smashed fourth-quarter delivery records, posting its biggest quarterly and full-year delivery volume.

A Tesla super-bull, Wood has long favored the Musk-led company and set a $3,000 price target for the electric vehicle stock for 2025.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark has recently also begun buying shares in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV).

