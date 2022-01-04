QQQ
+ 0.00
401.68
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 53.91
46500.01
+ 0.12%
DIA
+ 0.05
365.63
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
477.70
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.33
+ 0%

Cathie Wood Continues Booking Profit In Tesla As Stock Shoots Up, Loads Up On These 2 Stocks Instead

byRachit Vats
January 4, 2022 4:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Continues Booking Profit In Tesla As Stock Shoots Up, Loads Up On These 2 Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), starting the new year with more profit booking in the electric vehicle stock as it jumped higher after reporting fourth-quarter delivery volumes that far surpassed expectations. 

The popular asset management firm sold 39,262 shares — estimated to be worth $47 million — in Tesla.

The Elon Musk-led company’s stock soared 13.5% on Monday to close at $1,199.8 a share. The stock rose about 50% in 2021.

See Also: Tesla Can End Up Being The 'iPhone' Of The EV Industry And It's 'Show Me Year' For Ford, Rivian, Lucid: Gene Munster

Wood’s firm has exposure in Tesla via three of its exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE:ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

The three ETFs held about 1.75 million shares worth $1.84 billion in Tesla, prior to Monday’s trade. 

Tesla on Sunday smashed fourth-quarter delivery records, posting its biggest quarterly and full-year delivery volume.

A Tesla super-bull, Wood has long favored the Musk-led company and set a $3,000 price target for the electric vehicle stock for 2025.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark has recently also begun buying shares in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV).

See Also: Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Here are some other key Ark Invest trades from Monday:

  • Bought 442,456 shares — estimated to be worth $8.2 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR). Shares of the Peter Thiel-founded data company closed 1.8% higher at $18.5 a share.
  • Sold 359,577 shares — estimated to be worth $15.3 million — in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). The micro-blogging company’s stock closed 1.3% lower at $42.7 a share.
  • Bought 345,771 shares — estimated to be worth $6.4 million — in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD). Shares of the commission-free trading app that deals in stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies closed 3.8% higher at $18.4 a share.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday closed the year by buying shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) on the dip. read more
Cathie Wood's Ark Continues To Book Profit In Tesla — These Are The Stocks It Bought On Thursday

Cathie Wood's Ark Continues To Book Profit In Tesla — These Are The Stocks It Bought On Thursday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Thursday sold 23,942 shares — estimated to be worth $25.6 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), adding to its months-long profit booking in the Elon Musk-led company’s stock. read more
Cathie Wood Loaded Up On These 2 Cryptocurrency-Related Stocks On Tuesday

Cathie Wood Loaded Up On These 2 Cryptocurrency-Related Stocks On Tuesday

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Monday further raised its exposure in cryptocurrency-related stocks Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN read more
Cathie Wood Buys The Dip In Heavy-Crypto-Exposure Stocks Robinhood And Block

Cathie Wood Buys The Dip In Heavy-Crypto-Exposure Stocks Robinhood And Block

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Monday bought more shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) on the dip as the cryptocurrency-r read more