4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Emmaus Life Sciences
- The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 7700 shares at an average price of $1.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $11,426.00.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped over 22% since the start of the year.
- What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.
PEDEVCO
- The Trade: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) CEO Simon Kukes acquired a total of 58271 shares at an average price of $1.12. The insider spent $65,088.71 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: PEDEVCO recently reported spudding of its first of 2 new horizontal wells in Permian Basin Asset.
- What PEDEVCO Does: PEDEVCO is an energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado.
TMC the metals company
- The Trade: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Andrei Karkar acquired a total of 748957 shares at an average price of $2.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,497,914.00.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 44% over the previous month.
- What TMC the metals company Does: TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy.
ProtoKinetix
- The Trade: ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTC:PKTX) President and CEO Clarence E. Smith acquired a total of 833333 shares at an average price of $0.06. The insider spent $49,999.98 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: ProtoKinetix, last month, reported selection of AAGP® candidate formulations for the treatment of dry eye disease.
- What ProtoKinetix Does: ProtoKinetix Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company focused on scientific medical research of AFGPs (Anti-Freeze Glycoproteins).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.