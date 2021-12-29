4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Emmaus Life Sciences

The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 7700 shares at an average price of $1.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $11,426.00.

(OTC:EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 7700 shares at an average price of $1.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $11,426.00. What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped over 22% since the start of the year.

The company’s shares have jumped over 22% since the start of the year. What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.

PEDEVCO

The Trade : PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) CEO Simon Kukes acquired a total of 58271 shares at an average price of $1.12. The insider spent $65,088.71 to buy those shares.

: (NYSE:PED) CEO Simon Kukes acquired a total of 58271 shares at an average price of $1.12. The insider spent $65,088.71 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : PEDEVCO recently reported spudding of its first of 2 new horizontal wells in Permian Basin Asset.

: PEDEVCO recently reported spudding of its first of 2 new horizontal wells in Permian Basin Asset. What PEDEVCO Does: PEDEVCO is an energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado.

TMC the metals company

The Trade : TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Andrei Karkar acquired a total of 748957 shares at an average price of $2.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,497,914.00.

: (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Andrei Karkar acquired a total of 748957 shares at an average price of $2.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,497,914.00. What’s Happening : The company’s stock dropped around 44% over the previous month.

: The company’s stock dropped around 44% over the previous month. What TMC the metals company Does: TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy.

ProtoKinetix