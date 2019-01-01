ProtoKinetix Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company focused on scientific medical research of AFGPs (Anti-Freeze Glycoproteins). The AFGP is a compound produced by fish, insects, reptiles, bacteria, and plants that enable survival in freezing temperatures. The company also develops AFGP applications which include regenerative medicine issues including harvesting, processing, storage and transplanting cells, tissues and organs and treatments for chronic inflammatory conditions and diseases caused by stress factors, including UV radiation, oxidation, and cryopreservation and hydrogen peroxide.