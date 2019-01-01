QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
245.4K/55.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
24.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
296.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
ProtoKinetix Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company focused on scientific medical research of AFGPs (Anti-Freeze Glycoproteins). The AFGP is a compound produced by fish, insects, reptiles, bacteria, and plants that enable survival in freezing temperatures. The company also develops AFGP applications which include regenerative medicine issues including harvesting, processing, storage and transplanting cells, tissues and organs and treatments for chronic inflammatory conditions and diseases caused by stress factors, including UV radiation, oxidation, and cryopreservation and hydrogen peroxide.

ProtoKinetix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProtoKinetix (PKTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProtoKinetix (OTCQB: PKTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProtoKinetix's (PKTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProtoKinetix.

Q

What is the target price for ProtoKinetix (PKTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProtoKinetix

Q

Current Stock Price for ProtoKinetix (PKTX)?

A

The stock price for ProtoKinetix (OTCQB: PKTX) is $0.0832 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProtoKinetix (PKTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProtoKinetix.

Q

When is ProtoKinetix (OTCQB:PKTX) reporting earnings?

A

ProtoKinetix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProtoKinetix (PKTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProtoKinetix.

Q

What sector and industry does ProtoKinetix (PKTX) operate in?

A

ProtoKinetix is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.