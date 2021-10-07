Cramer Likes DraftKings, Skyworks, And These Automakers

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he was a buyer of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). He believes the company is well run and has “an incredible share of the market.”

When asked about REE Automotive Holding Inc (NASDAQ:REE), he recommended to get Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Cramer said he was surprised at the sell-off in JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG).

He prefers Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) and likes Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) more than Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS).

He believes Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) is a “fantastic buy." Cramer added that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) had a great quarter and it made him angry that the stock was so low.