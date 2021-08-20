Alibaba, Nvidia, Clover Health, Tesla, Wish And More — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Eyeing Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) were the stocks that saw high interest on r/WallStreetBets or WSB at press time in early hours of Friday.

What Happened: S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), an exchange-traded fund, was the most discussed name on WSB with 1065 mentions, followed by the Jack Ma-led Alibaba at 408.

Nvidia, Tesla, Cloverhealth, and ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) — doing business under the name of Wish.com — attracted 226, 181, 145 and 119 mentions, respectively.

Some other trending names on the Reddit forum included AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Why It Matters: On Thursday, Alibaba shares fell in tandem with other major Chinese companies such JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JS), Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC:TCEHY) (OTC:TCTZF), and Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI) on fears of a regulatory crackdown.

Nvidia shares bounced on Thursday after the chipmaker announced better than expected second-quarter earnings reporting earnings per share of $1.04, which beat estimates of $1.02 per share.

Quarterly revenue is expected at $6.8 billion (plus or minus 2%) compared with the estimated $6.53 billion.

Multiple analyst firms raised price targets for Nvidia following the release of numbers, some of which include Keybanc, Needham, Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Mizuho.

Tesla was slated to hold its “AI Day” on Thursday an event in which it announced the introduction of the “Tesla Bot” — a humanoid robot whose prototypes are slated for next year. The event’s live blog was carried by Benzinga.

