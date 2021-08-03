fbpx

Nike And Apple Lead The DIA Higher Tuesday

byHenry Khederian
August 3, 2021 4:08 pm
U.S. indices rebounded Tuesday as traders and investors weigh recent earnings and ongoing COVID-19 Delta variant concerns.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.79% to $351.09
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.6% to $366.80
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 0.81% to $441.15

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

IBM (NYSE:IBM), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Monday.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) were among the top losers for the DIA.

