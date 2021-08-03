 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Many Robinhood Users Bought The IPO
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Many Robinhood Users Bought The IPO

Dating back to March 2021, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) said it intended to offer early access of its public shares to customers of the trading platform as part of the IPO process. Here's a look at how many customers took advantage of the early access.

What Happened: Robinhood priced its IPO at $38 and closed its first day as a public trading company at $34.82. Shares of the company were offered to Robinhood customers as part of its IPO Access program.

To date, Robinhood has offered early access to seven companies before they hit the public market, including Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) and Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL).

Robinhood reports that 301,500 customers purchased HOOD shares prior to the IPO. This represents around 1% of the company’s 31 million total users.

Related Link: 5 Key Facts From Robinhood's S1: Citadel Revenue, Customers, Dogecoin And More 

Why It’s Important: Robinhood is one of several retail brokers to begin offering early access to upcoming IPOs. The buying and selling of the IPOs comes with different restrictions.

Robinhood customers were instructed when buying HOOD shares that they could not sell for 30 days without facing account restrictions.

People who sold the Robinhood shares purchased on the platform early cannot buy into another IPO for at least 60 days.

The 1% of users who purchased comes in lower than the results predicted by a study from Cardify. The survey reported that 37.7% of Robinhood users planned to buy shares of the company at the IPO, with 30.4% answering no and 31.9% unsure of their intentions.

Could the restrictions put in place by Robinhood and other trading platforms be keeping users from buying into IPOs early? The answer could be yes.

Investors who bought Robinhood shares as part of the IPO and are holding 30 days could be rewarded, as shares closed down below their IPO price the first day and are now trading above the IPO price.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were trading 23.14% higher to $46.40 at last check Tuesday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOOD)

What's Going On With Robinhood's Stock Today?
AMD, Tesla, Square, GameStop, Corsair — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Roblox And Robinhood
House Bill Would Study 'Gamification' By Robinhood, Online Trading Platforms
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Square, Robinhood, AMD, GameStop, Alibaba, AMC — Here's What WallStreetBets Is Talking About Heading Into New Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cardify RobinhoodNews IPOs Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com