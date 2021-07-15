fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

AMD And Biogen Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

byHenry Khederian
July 15, 2021 4:12 pm
U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as investors weigh Fed Chair Powell’s comments on inflation to the Senate banking panel. 

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.7% to $360.52
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.15% to $349.94
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.34% to $434.75

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

The CNBC panel discussed potential reasons for the recent volatility in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) Thursday on "Squawk On The Street."… Read More

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has been both a COVID-19 pandemic stock pick for its Disney+ streaming service and a reopening play as its theme parks return to full capacity and cruise ships set sail… Read More

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares were trading higher Thursday after retail traders were able to push the stock up… Read More

