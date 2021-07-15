fbpx
Could This Explain The Recent Volatility In AMC And GameStop?

byAdam Eckert
July 15, 2021 12:16 pm
The CNBC panel discussed potential reasons for the recent volatility in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) Thursday on "Squawk On The Street."

What They Said About AMC: There are people who want to break AMC, Jim Cramer said, adding that he would "hate to see the stock broken."

Cramer said the stock has been down ever since AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron announced he wasn't going to issue any more shares.

"If you are a short seller, that was the moment to pounce," Cramer emphasized. The "memesters" are struggling to find the money to keep the stock propped up, he added.

See Also: Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

What They Said About GameStop: People are talking about AMC Entertainment stock collapsing, but the stock is still up more than 17x for the year, Carl Quintanilla noted.

GameStop was down 6% in premarket trading following Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ:NFLX) announcement that signaled the company is making a push into gaming, Quintanilla said.

Netflix announced it hired former Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) executive, Mike Verdu, as vice president of game development.

Price Action: At last check Thursday, AMC was up 6.7% at $35.68, while GameStop was down 3.3% at $162.08.

Photo: Dave Dugdale from Flickr.

