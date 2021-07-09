fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.24
356.53
+ 0.62%
DIA
+ 4.35
340.03
+ 1.26%
SPY
+ 4.59
426.33
+ 1.07%
TLT
-2.09
150.71
-1.41%
GLD
+ 0.55
168.10
+ 0.33%

Disney And Goldman Sachs Lead The DIA Higher Friday

byHenry Khederian
July 9, 2021 4:07 pm
U.S. indices were trading higher Friday as markets rebound following a sell-off yesterday over concerns the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.26% to $348.73
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.62% to $361.01
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.07% to $435.52

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were among the top gainers.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were the only losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares jumped 63.7% on Friday after the company announced a $6 billion buyout by private equity firm Thoma Bravo… Read More

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen could help bring a Lego model of the popular video game retailer to the public… Read More
Jim Cramer featured General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on his "Mad Dash" stock segment Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."… Read More

