Jim Cramer Likes Ford, Tesla, General Motors (In That Order)

Jim Cramer featured General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on his "Mad Dash" stock segment Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

What Happened: Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage on General Motors with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $85.

The Wedbush Securities analyst believes that General Motors will be viewed as a "disruptive technology and EV play," instead of being valued as a traditional automaker.

General Motors has the potential to trade at a valuation similar to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), according to Wedbush Securities.

Related Link: GM Has Potential To Trade At Multiples Similar To Tesla, Wedbush Says As It Initiates Coverage With 'Outperform' Rating

Cramer's Take: "I think it's a late call," Cramer said, adding that he actually prefers Tesla over General Motors at current prices.

Cramer told CNBC that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) remains his No.1 pick. The company's vehicles are "almost impossible to get," he said.

Aside from Ford, Tesla stock has come down enough that it's a better buy than General Motors right now, Cramer concluded.

Price Action: General Motors is up 40.66% year-to-date. Tesla is down 7.58% year-to-date. Ford is up 64.59% year-to-date.

At last check Friday, General Motors was up 3.66% at $58.11, Tesla was down 0.22% at $651.37 and Ford was up 2.17% at $14.37.

Photo: Courtesy of General Motors