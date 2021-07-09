Ryan Cohen Shares Meme-Filled Lego GameStop Set Complete With Ape: Could You Own It Soon?

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen could help bring a Lego model of the popular video game retailer to the public.

What Happened: A user on the Lego Ideas platform created “GameStop Classic Shop,” a model of a typical GameStop retail store.

The model features an ape in the parking lot and a stock chart in green replicating the move in GameStop in 2021 on one side of the building.

“Inspired by the community of both Lego Ideas and the GameStop Fans all over the globe – and also their connection through Lego video games, I created a classic GameStop Shop,” the creator of the set said.

The set was listed on July 6. A tweet from Cohen saying he likes the set with a heart emoji got 1,800 retweets and over 15,000 likes and was seen by his more than 198,000 followers.

The set has now reached the 10,000 supporters level.

“Hope you like it, maybe send it to the moon with your likes? The set is supposed to release with five mini figures, one representative ape and the graffiti on the backside,” the creator said.

Coming Soon?: The Lego Ideas creator program allows fans and creators to submit ideas for future Lego sets to a fan vote.

“Share your cool creations and creativity, enter prize competitions, showcase your proposal for new Lego Ideas sets and vote for awesome models dreamt up by your fellow fan designers,” the Lego Ideas site says.

If a Lego Ideas set reaches the 10,000 supporter plateau, it will be reviewed by Lego who will decide if they will turn it into a set.

“After the next review qualifying deadline, you’ll receive a message from the Lego Ideas team asking for detailed materials about your project, such as photos of your model de-constructed or LDraw files to help up re-build it in the review,” according to Lego Ideas.

GameStop sells some Lego video games and items in-store and online. A search for Legos on the company’s website shows 114 results in the toy and collectibles category. This includes sets of Lego Minecraft, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Star Wars, Lego Mario and many classic Lego sets.

Could a Lego GameStop set soon be purchased in GameStop stores and online? With Cohen liking and sharing the set, it could happen in the future.