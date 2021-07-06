These Were The Stocks David Green Discussed On His Show This Morning

David Green made money day trading Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) on Tuesday morning.

Green bought shares of BLIN at $13.90 and sold at $14.30, then bought more at $13.00 and sold at $13.20 and $13.40.

Shares of Bridgeline were trading higher by over 100% at one point in Tuesday’s session. The move didn’t appear to be related to any fundamental news on the company.

Green’s trades were made Tuesday morning on Live Trading With David Green on BenzingaTV, a morning trading show in which he live trades the open on Benzinga.

Other Stocks Discussed On The Show

In addition to Tesla, Green also discussed Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSE:LABU), Moxian Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI).

He also tried to buy Boeing Co (NYSE:BAC) at $233.20, Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) at $18, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPCE) $46.20, and GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) at $192, but didn’t get filled on any orders. Green also tried to sell NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) but did not get filled.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

About The Show:

Benzinga’s Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street Veteran David Green as he live trades at the market open breaks down what he is trading today. The show streams live Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on Benzinga's Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch.

About The Host

David Green is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, including 13 years as a specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Since retiring from the floor, Green spends his time helping retail traders. Green built a full-fledged trading course, Wallstreet Global Trading Academy, with fellow floor trader Peter Tuchman.