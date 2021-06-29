Nike And Apple Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.02% to $342.86

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.36% to $354.99

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.05% to $427.70

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) were among the top gainers for the DIA.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

