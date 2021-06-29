fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.28
352.43
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.09
342.71
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.29
427.18
+ 0.07%

Nike And Apple Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading

byHenry Khederian
June 29, 2021 4:15 pm
U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.02% to $342.86
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.36% to $354.99
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.05% to $427.70

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) were among the top gainers for the DIA.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

WW International, Inc (NASDAQ:WW) shares spiked over 6% higher between 1:20 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The unusual spike was brought on by an institution that placed a $1.3 million bullish bet that WW International’s stock would head higher… Read More

Although the General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) reverse stock split won't affect the fundamentals of the company, it's a smart move, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."… Read More
Marin Software Inc. (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares were trading higher after the stock was caught by Reddit retail traders… Read More

