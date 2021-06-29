 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Options Traders Cause Massive Spike In WW International's Stock

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
Options Traders Cause Massive Spike In WW International's Stock

WW International, Inc (NASDAQ: WW) shares spiked over 6% higher between 1:20 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The unusual spike was brought on by an institution that placed a $1.3 million bullish bet that WW International’s stock would head higher. Three more options trades were then placed as a follow up. The traders purchased an additional $201,724 worth of call contracts.

The spike was short-lived, however, and WW  fell 4.8% over the hour that followed before bouncing on smaller time frames.

This type of action is unusual for WW's stock as it doesn’t often have many large call or put sweeps. The last time any large WW call contracts were purchased before Tuesday was June 18 and before that no large option trades had been placed since June 4.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

See Also: Oatly, Vegan Milk Maker Backed By Oprah, Files For US IPO

The WW Option Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro:

  • At 1:20 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the bid of 6172 WW International options with a strike price of $37.50 expiring on Aug. 20. The trade represented a $1.30 million bullish bet for which the trader paid $2.11 per option contract.
  • At 1:20 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 241 WW International options with a strike price of $37.50 expiring on Aug. 20. The trade represented a $55,430 bullish bet for which the trader paid $2.30 per option contract.
  • At 1:20 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the bid of 250 WW International options with a strike price of $37.50 expiring on Aug. 20. The trade represented a $58,250 bullish bet for which the trader paid $2.33 per option contract.
  • At 1:20 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 276 WW International options with a strike price of $37.50 expiring on Aug. 20. The trade represented a $88,044 bullish bet for which the trader paid $3.19 per option contract.

WW Price Action: Shares of WW traded up 1.9% to $35.41 at publication time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WW)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Silver Lining: Disappointing Jobs Report May Dampen Worry About Overheating Economy
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Is WW International's Stock Trading Higher Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Options Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com