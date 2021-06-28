fbpx
Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

June 28, 2021 4:10 pm
June 28, 2021 4:10 pm
Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

The Nasdaq was trading sharply higher throughout Monday’s session amid a rebound in growth and tech names.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.22% to $353.71
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.2% to $427.47
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.48% to $342.80

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Facebook shares were trading higher following a report indicating the district court has dismissed the antitrust lawsuit from FTC against the company.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Shares of hotel and restaurant companies were trading lower as concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant cloud reopening outlook.

