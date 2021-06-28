Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

The Nasdaq was trading sharply higher throughout Monday’s session amid a rebound in growth and tech names.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.22% to $353.71

(NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.22% to $353.71 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.2% to $427.47

(NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.2% to $427.47 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.48% to $342.80

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Facebook shares were trading higher following a report indicating the district court has dismissed the antitrust lawsuit from FTC against the company.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Shares of hotel and restaurant companies were trading lower as concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant cloud reopening outlook.

Elsewhere On The Street

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is facing a setback in China, a region that is key to its growth plans going forward… Read More

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been in the spotlight for months now, along with GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) and a number of other stocks that have bizarre underlying statistics… Read More

Both politicians and stock market analysts are talking about the green energy revolution. This refers to the eventual conversion from fossil fuels into energy production that causes less pollution… Read More