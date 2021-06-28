fbpx
2 ETFs For The Green Energy Revolution

byMark Putrino
June 28, 2021 3:15 pm
2 ETFs For The Green Energy Revolution

Both politicians and stock market analysts are talking about the green energy revolution. This refers to the eventual conversion from fossil fuels into energy production that causes less pollution.

Two of the most widespread types of clean energy are solar and wind power.

There are ETFs that invest in these industries. They include the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE:TAN) and First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSE:FAN).

TAN is designed to track the MAC Global Solar Energy Index. It invests at least 90% of its assets in companies in the solar energy industry.

tan_2.png
FAN is designed to track the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index. It invests in companies that are either directly or indirectly in the wind energy industry.

fan_1.png

