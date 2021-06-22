fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.21
341.15
+ 0.93%
DIA
+ 0.69
338.09
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 2.27
418.59
+ 0.54%

Netflix And Amazon Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

byHenry Khederian
June 22, 2021 4:05 pm
U.S. Indices continued higher Tuesday as the market rebounds from last week's weakness following a shift in the Fed's policy.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.93% to $347.57
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.2% to $339.45
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.53% to $423.11

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Tuesday.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

Snap Inc's (NYSE:SNAP) stock attempted to make a move back toward its Feb. 24 all-time high of $73.59 on June 14, but instead formed a double top pattern at $65.66 and consolidated… Read More

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is reportedly planning to close all but one of its Disney Stores in the U.K. as the company shifts from brick-and-mortar to online retailing… Read More
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has become stuck in a small range, trading between $23 and $26 for the past 16 trading days just under a resistance level at $25.58… Read More

