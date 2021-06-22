Netflix And Amazon Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

U.S. Indices continued higher Tuesday as the market rebounds from last week's weakness following a shift in the Fed's policy.

(NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.2% to $339.45 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.53% to $423.11

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Tuesday.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) were among the top losers.

