Why Palantir's Stock Looks Set To Fly Higher

byMelanie Schaffer
June 22, 2021 11:10 am
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has become stuck in a small range, trading between $23 and $26 for the past 16 trading days just under a resistance level at $25.58.

Palantir’s stock may be garnering the strength to bust through that resistance level because the more times a stock bumps into a level the weaker the level becomes. Palantir has banged into the $25.50 area multiple times and under Monday closed the day just below it.

See Also: How to Buy Palantir Technologies Stock Right Now

The Palantir Chart: Palantir printed a bullish green hammer candlestick on the daily chart. With its lower wick, the candlestick demonstrates that when Palantir’s stock dropped into the $24 level, buyers came in and purchased shares. The candlestick suggests higher prices may come in the future.

Palantir’s stock has a gap above it from $30.57 to $31.30 and because gaps fill 90% of the time, it's likely Palantir’s stock will revisit that range in the future although it will take some work. Palantir must clear two more resistance levels above $25.58 before looking to fill the gap.

Palantir’s stock is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day EMA, all of which are bullish indicators. The eight-day EMA is also acting as a support level for the stock and because it's trending upwards, Palantir looks poised to take on its closest resistance.

pltr_june_22.png

Bulls want to see Palantir’s stock pop up over the resistance level and for momentum to push it up to its next resistance level at the $27.47 mark. If Palantir can clear that level, it has room to move up toward $30.

Bears want to see Palantir’s stock continue to reject its resistance and for sellers to come in and drop the stock down below the eight-day EMA. If Palantir’s stock lost that level as support it could fall back toward $23.27. A loss of that level could see the stock fall back to the $21 area.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir was trading down 1% to $25.15 at publication time.

