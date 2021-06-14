fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.27
337.97
+ 0.96%
DIA
-0.77
345.89
-0.22%
SPY
+ 0.99
423.32
+ 0.23%

Netflix, Apple And Facebook Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

byHenry Khederian
June 14, 2021 4:08 pm
Netflix, Apple And Facebook Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading lower for much of the day before recovering into the close as investors await this week's Fed meeting, which is expected to begin on Tuesday.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 0.96% to $344.51
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.24% to $344.30
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.22% to $425.26

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were among the top gainers in the QQQ Monday.

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) were among the top losers in the Nasdaq.

Elsewhere On The Street

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares traded higher as retail traders push the stock up. The stock was trending throughout the day on StockTwits and joined the meme stock crusade by becoming the newest stock in Reddit’s WallStreetBets… Read More

Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE:DIS) 20th Television has signed Monica Lewinsky’s Alt Ending Productions to a first-look producing deal… Read More

Twitter Inc's (NYSE:TWTR) indefinite suspension in Nigeria on June 4 has affected multiple small and medium-sized businesses across Africa's most populous and largest economy… Read More

