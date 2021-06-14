Disney's 20th Television Signs Monica Lewinsky To First-Look Producing Deal

Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) 20th Television has signed Monica Lewinsky’s Alt Ending Productions to a first-look producing deal.

What Happened: Lewinsky’s deal was cited by the Hollywood Reporter, although the announcement didn't offer financial details.

“I’m interested in storytelling that is entertaining, thought-provoking and emotion stirring — that moves a conversation forward by exploring the human condition from an unexpected lens,” said Lewinsky in a statement. “That’s what excites me about forming Alt Ending Productions and working with 20th Television.

Related Link: Why People Are Turning On Chrissy Teigen (Hint: Old Mean Tweets)

What Happens Next: After years of public activism against cyberbullying and public shaming, Lewinsky has become more involved in a behind-the-camera capacity.

She is the producer of an upcoming docudrama on her 1998 White House scandal for the FX “American Crime Story” series that stars Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton and Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky. She is also an executive producer on the HBO Max documentary “15 Minutes of Shame” which focuses on individuals that have been the victims of coordinated public humiliations.

Lewinsky, who also holds contributing editor status with Vanity Fair, hinted she will be pursuing similar projects with 20th Television.

“Having had my own story hijacked for many years, I’m very interested in the voices or perspectives we historically don’t hear from or see,” she said. “They’re brimming with untapped potential.”

(Monica Lewinsky speaking at a 2015 TED Talk. Photo by James Duncan Donaldson / Flickr Creative Commons.)