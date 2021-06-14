Nigeria's Twitter Suspension Spells Trouble For Small, Medium Businesses: Reuters
- Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) indefinite suspension in Nigeria on June 4 has affected multiple small and medium-sized businesses across Africa's most populous and largest economy, Reuters reports.
- A Lagos-based entrepreneur sold over 500,000-naira ($1,219) worth of accessories on Twitter per week and found it challenging to cope with the ban.
- NOI Polls estimates that 39.6 million Nigerians use Twitter, including 20% for business advertisement and 18% for employment.
- Interestingly, Twitter is accessible under Virtual Private Networks that hide location.
- The suspension cost billions of naira daily as per the Parliament's minority caucus.
- An analyst estimated the young Nigerians as the worst hit. The analyst estimated the potential revenue loss and counted it to further lower the living standard amid high inflation.
- Information Minister Lai Mohammed last week sought to register the social media sites under a local entity followed by an operating license.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.28% at $60.67 on the last check Monday.
