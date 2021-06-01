Baidu And JD.com Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.33% to $332.82.

(NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.07% to $345.87.

(NASDAQ:SPY) finished lower by 0.09% to $419.67.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were among the top leaders for the Nasdaq Friday.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

