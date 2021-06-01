fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
335.04
-0.33%
DIA
+ 0.29
345.35
+ 0.08%
SPY
-0.37
420.41
-0.09%

Baidu And JD.com Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

byHenry Khederian
June 1, 2021 4:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Baidu And JD.com Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.33% to $332.82.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.07% to $345.87.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished lower by 0.09% to $419.67.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were among the top leaders for the Nasdaq Friday.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will not be getting out of its obligation to pay up for losing a civil court case over its baby powder products that allegedly contained asbestos… Read More

  • One of the largest doughnut companies is returning to the public markets. Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is planning an IPO where shares will trade under the ticker DNUT on the Nasdaq… Read More

  • Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) gapped up May 27 after the company announced plans to boost its electrification and battery development efforts from $22 billion to $30 billion by 2025. Ford’s stock has since consolidated in a sideways pattern and created a daily bull flag between May 26 and Tuesday, June 1… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Seems To Be Bullish On Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printer Supplier Velo3D — And More

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought in more shares of the blank-check company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR), the hedge fund's second such purchase for its newest fund Ark Space Exploration & Innovation (NYSE: read more

Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). read more

Winning With WCLD In 2021: How Cloud Computing Stocks Can Deliver More Upside

In 2020, the technology sector was hot, but many cloud computing equities were simply scintillating, a theme that's still in its early innings. read more

Which SaaS Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios via stocks, options and forex trading. read more