Ford Options Traders See New Highs Down The Road

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) gapped up May 27 after the company announced plans to boost its electrification and battery development efforts from $22 billion to $30 billion by 2025.

Ford’s stock has since consolidated in a sideways pattern and created a daily bull flag between May 26 and Tuesday, June 1.

Ford option traders may believe the stock is about to break bullish from the bull flag and bet $947,970 shares of the automaker’s stock are headed higher over the next few months.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The Ford Option Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro:

At 9:34 a.m., Tuesday a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 1938 Ford options with a strike price of $12 expiring on Sept. 17. The trade represented a $610,470 bullish bet for which the trader paid $3.15 per option contract.

At 9:36 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 500 Ford options with a strike price of $15 expiring on Sept. 17. The trade represented a $63,000 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.26 per option contract.

At 10:23 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep, near the ask, of 900 Ford options with a strike price of $12 expiring on Sept. 17. The trade represented a $274,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid $3.05 per option contract.

F Price Action: Shares of Ford were trading up 1% to $14.67 at publication time.