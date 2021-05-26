3 Gold Stocks To Consider Before They Break Out

Gold has been soaring and gold stocks have followed. If inflation continues to increase, and there are signs that it will, these trends should continue.

Some gold stocks have broken out already, while others appear to be on the verge of breaking out. These include IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD).

IAMGOLD ran into resistance at the $3.60 level in February. It has hit that level again, but shares may be working their way through it.



Kinross Gold Corp hit resistance at $8 in early January, but now this resistance seems to be breaking.

Barrick Gold failed at $24.50 in early January. Now shares are back to that level and they seem to be breaking out.