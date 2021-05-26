fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.72
332.25
+ 0.22%
DIA
+ 0.22
342.96
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 0.57
417.67
+ 0.14%
TLT
+ 0.14
139.33
+ 0.1%
GLD
+ 0.24
177.72
+ 0.13%

3 Gold Stocks To Consider Before They Break Out

byMark Putrino
May 26, 2021 11:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Gold Stocks To Consider Before They Break Out

Gold has been soaring and gold stocks have followed. If inflation continues to increase, and there are signs that it will, these trends should continue.

Some gold stocks have broken out already, while others appear to be on the verge of breaking out. These include IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD).

See Also: Gold Soars To Critical Level: What's Next?

IAMGOLD ran into resistance at the $3.60 level in February. It has hit that level again, but shares may be working their way through it.

iag_0.png
Kinross Gold Corp hit resistance at $8 in early January, but now this resistance seems to be breaking.

kgc.png

Barrick Gold failed at $24.50 in early January. Now shares are back to that level and they seem to be breaking out.

gold_1.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Technicals Commodities Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Gold Soars To Critical Level: What's Next?

The price of gold has surged recently amid hesitation across major indexes. On Tuesday, it approached a critical resistance zone at the $1,900 mark. Currently trading down about 8% from its August all-time high of $2,075 and up 13% from its March low of $1,678, a move above the $1,900 level could give gold a chance to run back toward $2,000 an ounce. read more

3 Stocks To Consider For The Gold Rally

Inflation is rising, which means the price of gold is going up as well. As the value of gold increases, the value of gold companies increases, too. This could lead to a rise in their share prices. Some of the stocks in the gold industry have rallied, but have stalled at resistance. read more

3 Stocks To Buy Before The Gold Breakout

Is it time to buy Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD), Golden Star Resources (NYSE: GSS), and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) read more

New 3X Leveraged Gold Miners ETNs Begin Trading

The price of gold spot hit an all-time high in August 2020, as did the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). read more