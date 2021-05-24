fbpx
Microsoft, Apple, Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday

byHenry Khederian
May 24, 2021 4:58 pm
U.S. indices were trading higher throughout Monday's session amid a rebound in tech names and strength in reopening plays. Here's how each of the major indices performed for the trading day:

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.56% at $343.96.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.68% at $332.51.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also finished higher by 1.02% at $419.17.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the top leaders for the Dow Jones Monday were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) lost the most ground for the DIA Monday.

Elsewhere On The Street

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk recently said the company will be eliminating radar from its self-driving hardware. Going forward, Tesla vehicles will be relying solely on eight cameras on the outside of the vehicles to make driving decisions… Read More

Having trouble deciding on a gift for that recent college grad of yours? The best gift of all might be stocks.

The stock market can be intimidating to many young people who sometimes find it difficult to know where to begin… Read More

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) have been on fire, gaining about 50% over the past week alone. There’s a good chance the rally stalls out, however, at least in the short term… Read More

