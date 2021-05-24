Microsoft, Apple, Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading higher throughout Monday's session amid a rebound in tech names and strength in reopening plays. Here's how each of the major indices performed for the trading day:

(NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.56% at $343.96. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.68% at $332.51.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.68% at $332.51. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also finished higher by 1.02% at $419.17.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the top leaders for the Dow Jones Monday were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) lost the most ground for the DIA Monday.

Elsewhere On The Street

