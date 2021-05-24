Tesla Updates Website To Reflect Removal Of Radar In Self-Driving Suite

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk recently said the company will be eliminating radar from its self driving hardware. Going forward, Tesla vehicles will be relying solely on eight cameras on the outside of the vehicles to make driving decisions. This is in stark contrast to other self driving companies, that use a combination of cameras, radar and lidar.

Now Teslarati says that Tesla has updated its website to reflect this new development.

While the website used to list radar as one of the hardware pieces helping to make driving decisions, Tesla now only lists cameras and ultrasonic sensors.

Some have speculated that a delay in vehicle deliveries — especially for the refreshed Model S and X — may have something to do with Tesla's removal of radar.

If the new vehicles are not being made with radar, but the software is not ready, Tesla would need to wait to ship the vehicles.

The delays may also of course be related to the ongoing chip shortage; Tesla has not made clear why the delays are occurring.

The much-anticipated Version 9 Full Self Driving Beta update is said to only rely on cameras for driving. While Musk said the software would be ready in "two weeks" back in April, the timeline on the update has since been pushed back.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.