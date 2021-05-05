Disney And Boeing Fall In A Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as traders and investors continue to weigh comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested rates may need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.23% at $342.28.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.34% at $329.03.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.03% at $415.75.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top leaders for the Dow Jones Wednesday were in industrials: Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Visa Inc and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) lost the most ground.

Elsewhere On The Street

