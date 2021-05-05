Doctor Offers A Chance To Win A Tesla After COVID-19 Vaccination

While some people are scrambling to get the COVID-19 vaccine, some are hesitating for various reasons. But a family physician in Buffalo, New York, is doing his best to get as many people vaccinated as possible — even offering up a chance at winning a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3.

Teslarati shares the story of Urban Family Practice's Dr. Raul Vazquez, who is doing his part to get his community vaccinated. He wants to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by entering vaccinated patients into a raffle to win the electric vehicle.

The practice, located on Buffalo's West Side, will be partnering with local schools to set up mobile vaccination units. Dr. Vazquez will also be visiting several schools in the area to encourage vaccinations and give more people a shot to win the car.

He hopes the allure of a new car can encourage young people and their parents to follow through with a second shot, which is required to get a raffle ticket.

"It’s behavioral economics ... it’s one car, but it will get everyone motivated, and it’s not a big investment,” Dr. Vazquez told Buffalo Business First.

Dr. Vazquez said he will most likely be installing a charger at his office, to alleviate any charging concerns the winner may have.

(Photo courtesy of Tesla)